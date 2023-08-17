In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 44 cents to $93.01/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 52 cents to $107.79/cwt.
“Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 1.206 mln tonnes, up from 1.090 mln a year ago but below the five-year average of 1.225 mln,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 9,394 tonnes, followed by South Korea at 5,803, Japan at 4,903, and China at 3,494.”
“The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 68 cents higher on Thursday morning to $107.95,” Brugler Marketing said. “Just 2 of the primals were lower, with the butt down 14 cents and the belly losing $4.79 as the seasonal demand starts to slow.”