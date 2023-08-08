In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $1.83 to $99.25/cwt.
- National live was up $2.86, to $73.40.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass unchanged at $89.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.22 at $112.09/cwt.
The large discount of the futures to the cash market provides underlying support for pork, the Hightower Report said.
Alan Brugler of Barchart is calling it “turn-around Tuesday” for pork. Lean hog futures moved down today following the strength on Monday, he said.