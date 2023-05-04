In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $1.34 to $71.99/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.01 to $74.62/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 5 cents to $80.12/cwt.
“Hog futures have been slow to rally, even with the index finding a little strength,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “I recommend maintaining sell stops to exit only at the low of April 26, per respective contract month.”
The Hightower Report noted that exports to China were lower, but Mexico and South Korea are strong buyers are the moment. “Monthly pork exports for the month of March reached the highest level since May 2021.”