In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.33 to $88.42/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 76 cents lower to $89.50
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.86 to $100.79/cwt.
In addition to seasonal weakness and lower pork prices, the technical picture is also working against hog markets at the moment. “The market is also under the negative technical influences of its failures at key moving averages on recent rallies.”
“USDA’s estimate for FI hog slaughter was 476k head on Tuesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That set the week to date total at 947k head after a slight downward revision to Monday. Last week’s pace was 937k and the same week last year was running 964k head.”