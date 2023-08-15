Today’s USDA hog reports were not yet available press time today.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $70.46/cwt.
October lean hogs followed through on yesterday's selloff to reach their lowest level since July 3. “They have resumed their downtrend that began on August 1,” The Hightower Report said today.
Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services also notes today that lean hog futures have been trending down since August. During June and July pork prices moved higher as pork became a competitive meat as beef prices moved up. However, beef has been turning down and with the increasing number of hogs slaughtered there is more pork, and prices reflect that, Lehner said.