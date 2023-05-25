In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $2.73 cents to $79.46/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $63.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base dropped $3.26 to $8362
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 32 cents at $81.19/cwt.
“Hogs took major hits today being down over $3.00 at points during the day,” said Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging.
New contract low closes were made for June, July and August Lean Hogs while October Lean Hogs into 2024 Lean Hogs closed off Tuesday’s lows and pennies higher. “Traders were selling summer hogs and buying fall hogs into 2024,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said.