In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 9 cents to $65.93/cwt.
- National live at $53.64/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $67.44/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.75 to $78.68/cwt.
The USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.459mln head through Saturday. That set the year’s running pace at 39.776mln head, or 1.7% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
For the week there was an uptick on the daily pork carcass price. The gains were due to higher prices for butts and bellies. What pork needs is to have loins and hams move higher or to have substantial large gains on butts, picnics, ribs and bellies. It is hard to rally pork with cheap loins and hams, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.