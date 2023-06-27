In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $1.54 to $94.51/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 74 cents to $95.39/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose 61 cents to $100.16/cwt.
The pork cutout has increased in eight of the past nine sessions, The Hightower Report said, indicating a “robust pork market.” The close higher “is a positive indicator that could support higher prices.”
“NPPC issued a clarification regarding Prop 12, stating that the rule goes into effect as of July 1st but that the extra 6 months only affects existing non-compliant pork stocks,” Alan Brugler with Barchart said. “The full Prop 12 laws are effective Jan 1 ’24, though only Prop 12 compliant pork is allowed to enter California after July 1st.”