In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 3 cents to $79.17/cwt.
- National live rose $2.15 to $60.58
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 9 cents higher to $79.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.65 to $99.45/cwt.
“USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 2.234 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is down from 2.252 mln head during the same week last year, though the yearly total remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.”
Traders are also watching export news. “USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 26,266 MT of pork sold for the week that ended 8/31,” Brugler Marketing said. Pork shipments were reported at 30.53 MT for a season total of 1.075 MMT.”