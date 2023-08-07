In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.25 to $97.42/cwt.
- National live price was &76.26, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.62 higher to $115.31/cwt.
Pork prices remain good for this time of year, providing a boost for hog markets. “The market has been drawing support from a seasonally strong period of pork prices,” the Hightower Report said.
“Hogs were higher; that aggressive packer buying to start the week,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “The commitment of traders there added 10% more longs to the total position. Keep in mind that August futures have a gap to fill that’s a little bit higher there.”