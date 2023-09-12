In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 61 cents to $78.96/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 77 cents to $78.86.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $17.5 to $101.20/cwt.
December hogs have broken out above last week's high this morning and have reached their highest level since August 9 after the monthly USDA supply/demand report showed a 65-million-pound decline in their US third quarter pork production forecast from last month.
The spread difference between the CME Lean Hog Index and the CME Pork Index is widening favoring pork. “This is positive for packers,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.