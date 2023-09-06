In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 94 cents to $79.13/cwt.
- National live was $58.75, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $80.18, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 54 cents to $98.33/cwt.
Traders watched hog weight trends today as hog markets fell. Average Iowa-Minnesota hog weights were up from a week ago but still down from a year ago and the five-year average. “Weights have a seasonal tendency to increase this time of year,” the Hightower Report said.
“USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head, including 2,000 for Monday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 5,000 head lighter than the same week last year.”