Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures closed Friday 35 cents to $1.47 higher. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.48 higher in the Friday PM report…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The drop in pork cutout values yesterday “could counter some of the bullishness from the unexpected drop in Iowa hog weights,” Total Farm Mark…

Lean Hogs

China’s Ministry of Ag reported the sow herd totaled 42.71m head in July. That came down 0.6% from June, and was 0.6% smaller than July ’22, a…

Lean hogs

Weighted average negotiated prices were not available at the time of gathering.