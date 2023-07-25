It was a weak start for the week’s hog market, with lean hog futures ending Monday 7 to cents to $1.60 weaker. The USDA had the National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning $3.26 lower at $101.03. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04, according to Total Farm Marketing.
USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 456k head, compared to 449k head last week and 452 last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Vietnam has approved the domestic commercial use of two home-grown vaccines against African swine fever, making them the world’s first commercially available vaccine against ASF, which can be devastating to pig farms around the world, according to the Hightower Report.