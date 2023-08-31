In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 42 cents to $80.13/cwt.
- National live was $52.94, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 52 cents lower to $81.03
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 10 cents to $92.22/cwt.
“Cumulative (export) sales for 2023 have reached 1.275 mln tonnes, up from 1.123 mln a year ago and right on the five-year average,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 11,893 tonnes, followed by China at 7,777 and South Korea at 5,521. This was China’s biggest purchase since early July.”
USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 1.42 mln head for the week through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is up 9,000 from last week but 20,000 head lighter than the same week last year.”