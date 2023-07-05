In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.66 to $98.32/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.06 higher to $98.32
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.20 to $109.20/cwt.
“Tighter supply of market-ready hogs also lends support,” the Hightower Report said. “The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of July 1 was 276.7 pounds, down from 277.5 pounds the previous week and 280.6 a year ago… China said it would release 28,750 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserve then buy the same amount back.”
“USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased another $4.29 to $98.49,” Brugler Marketing said. “The CME Lean Hog Index for 6/29 was $93.92 after a 50 cent increase… USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 394,000 head.”