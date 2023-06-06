In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $6.84 to $92.13/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose $3.55 to $93.58/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $4.08 to $84.98/cwt.
Upcoming forecasts show temperatures warming up from the Dakotas to Texas toward the Atlantic coast, The Hightower Report said. “This may raise concerns about weight gain and animal health.”
“With a great deal of the Prop 12 over with, and a short window to pour pork into California before the rules are applied, this may produce a higher pork and hog trade,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.