Weekly pork sales were 26,670 MT according to the latest Export Sales report. That was a 3-week high but still down 4% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer for the week. The accumulated pork commitments were marked at 987k MT as of 6/8, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
August lean hogs continue to draw support from the stronger pork prices, which have reached their highest level since late last year, but the market has reached a key technical target, and this could encourage some profit taking, according to the Hightower Report.