Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

USDA made little changes to their pork production outlook in the monthly WASDE. Q2 was trimmed by 5m lbs to 6.64 billion, which left the full …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures ended the Monday session with a 55 cent loss for June, but $2.37 to $3.07 gains in the more active months. USDA’s National…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;