Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures settled in similar fashion with a $1.02 gain for Oct, but 37 cent gains for the other nearbys. USDA saw the National Pork …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Support for the October contract is coming in at $80.42 today “and a break below there could ultimately end the market back to test the August…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;