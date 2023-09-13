In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 53 cents to $79.09/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 51 cents higher to $79.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.98 lower to $98.22/cwt.
“Hog futures are mostly lower, though losses are limited to 15 cents in the deferred contracts with a 7 cent gain in the May contract,” Brugler Marketing said. “October and December are the outliers with larger losses at midday. The National Average Base Hog price dropped another 29 cents to $79.04.”
Traders are also watching slaughter numbers. “USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 477,000 head, for a week to date total of 945,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is down from 960,000 head during the same week last year.”