The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 25,485 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/20. That was a 32% increase for the week and was 18% above the same week last year, led by sales to Mexico with nearly 18k MT. USDA had the yearly commitments total at 1.137 MMT, compared to 1.024 MMT at this point last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
October hogs are in a gradual uptrend, but the rally has been on generally lower volume and declining open interest, which suggests it will have a difficult time continuing until a driver emerges to push the market higher, a challenge considering that US pork production is expected to decline only 30 million pounds in the third quarter compared to more than 100 million pounds for the same quarter in the previous two years, according to the Hightower Report.