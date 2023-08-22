In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.96 to $89.75/cwt.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was unchanged, staying at $90.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.56 to $103.56/cwt.
Trade volume was light Monday and pork prices are working lower today, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said. Loins, hams and bellies are the main products pulling down the cutout down. “Currently, it is the better than average exports that are the support of pork,” Lehner said.
October lean hogs are lower today, following yesterday's reversal from a nine-session high, The Hightower Report said today.
The news is even worse for April, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart. “Lean hog futures are down by triple digits through the April contract,” he said.