In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.12 to $79.14/cwt.
- National live fell by $3.59 to $58.43
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $3.59 cents to $97.80
People are also reading…
October hogs gapped lower on the open and traded to their lowest level since August 30, but they bounced off the lows before closing with sizable losses, The Hightower Report said today
Loins over the week have are above the 5-day average but hams are down about the same amount loins are up, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
Meanwhile, the USDA pork cutout came in at $99.83 this morning, up $5.62 from yesterday's AM number and up $6.18 from yesterday afternoon. “If it settles that way, it will be the highest it has been since August 24, The Hightower Report said today.