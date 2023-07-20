In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 19 cents to $104.29/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 4 cents to $105.10/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose $2.95 to $115.56/cwt.
Export sales for hogs was the lowest since January 5, The Hightower Report said. “Momentum studies are trending higher but have entered overbought levels,” they said.
China was the lead buyer of 5,300 MT, with Mexico purchasing 5,000 MT and Japan in for 4,100 MT, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Export shipments of pork were 25,300 MT. a 31.2% increase from last week but still the 3rd lowest this year.