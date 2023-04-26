In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $2.51 to $67.67/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $2.61 to $71.58/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 4 cents to $78.37/cwt.
Hogs were dealing with a “negative” cold storage report, “plus a continued drift lower in pork prices” helped pressure the market early today, but the market still rallied for a strong high, The Hightower Report said.
“A mild uptick in the CME lean index may have also sparked some buying,” The Hightower Report said. “Packers are experiencing positive profit margins and this may have discouraged new selling as well.”