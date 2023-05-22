People are also reading…
June hogs were lower again Friday and closed near contract lows. Producers may be current with marketings, but June hogs are trading roughtly 8.00 higher than the cash market, which leaves the futures vulnerable to heavy selling, according to the Hightower Report.
Nearby pork cutout futures ended the session $1.52 to $2.05 in the red on Friday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $84.38 in the Friday afternoon update. That was 65 cents higher than the prior quote. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.408 million head through Saturday, for a year-to-date total of 49.376 million. Last year’s pace was 48.664m head at the same point, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.