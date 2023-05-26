In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.77 to $75.69/cwt.
- National live was down 94 cents to $62.43
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was unchanged.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.01 to $82.20/cwt.
Production normally increases 50 million to 150 million pounds from the second quarter to the third quarter, so the 35 million pound decline is considered a supportive development. However, July hogs are still probing for a short-term low, The Hightower Report said today.
Trading of lean hog futures saw another triple digits dip lower today led by August futures, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.