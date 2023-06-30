In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $3.04 to $90.96/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was reported at $92.52/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 45 cents to $102.45/cwt.
Hog markets chopped overall today, The Hightower Report said. “U.S. supply of hogs was higher than expected and higher than a year ago,” they said.
“Following the pattern established on Wednesday, the nearby hog market is extending the summer months’ premiums with gains for July and August,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.