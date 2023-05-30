In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass is unchanged at $75.15/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was unchanged.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.48 to $83.68/cwt.
July hogs closed sharply higher on the day and very close to the highs. Talk of a seasonal advance in the cash market led by a seasonal decline in the production helped to trigger aggressive buying, The Hightower Report said today.
Hogs were locked at their limit higher by midday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this afternoon.