In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $1.63 to $99.91/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
National carcass cutout rose $4.65 to $115.55/cwt.
Trade volume settled down Thursday with light to moderate volume. Some fund rolling took place. The U.S. Dollar falling is positive for pork exports but with Brazil’s trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada, the cheaper dollar may not be as positive.
“The market is in a slightly bullish posture,” The Hightower Report said. The market has entered overbought levels, however.