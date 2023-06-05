In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $3.53 to $85.29/cwt.
- National live reported at $63.21
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass reported at $90.03/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $4.34 to $89.06/cwt.
There’s been short covering in hog markets, Blue Line Futures said. “You could compare it to the wheat market with how beaten and battered it was,” he said. “Now that we have some momentum it’s encouraging some shorts and it’s propelling prices higher. We are optimistic but cautiously.”
“The market tilt is slightly negative with the close under the pivot,” The Hightower Report said. The market upside appears to be at $86.570.