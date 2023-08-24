In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 77 cents to $87.65/cwt.
- National live was $66.29, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.77 lower to $87.73
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.13 to $104.92/cwt.
“The monthly Cold Storage report had 473.84 mln lbs of pork for July,” Brugler Marketing said. “NASS data had that at a 2.7% lower volume mo/mo and down from 526.5 mln lbs in July ’22. Belly stocks specifically were 51.774 mln pounds.”
“The FAS data had 33k MT of pork sold for export during the week that ended 8/17,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 16 week high led by sales to Mexico. The week’s shipment was reported at 25.2k MT, again with Mexico as the top destination. Total pork commitments were marked at 1.238 MMT, or 12% ahead of last year’s pace.”