Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures were up 75 cents in the nearby October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 52 cents higher on Thursday PM…

Lean hogs

October hogs “failed a test of the 200-day moving average” earlier this month and the 21-day on Monday, The Hightower Report said. “Cash marke…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435m head, down from 452m last year. The liquidation is expected to continue into …

Lean hogs

“Hogs are in a seasonally weak period,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights have been increasing and pork prices are falling.”