In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $2.46 to $72.05/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.15 to $74.73/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose 44 cents to $78.81/cwt.
Hog exports were better than expected, The Hightower Report said. “Sales for the year are up 2.7% versus last year’s pace.”
Hogs had been “beaten and battered,” in recent weeks, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, so recent turnaround has been nice to see. “We finally got a big move,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of follow through, but I still think there is some upside potential in this market.”