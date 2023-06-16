In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 94 cents to $93.32/cwt.
- National live was up 59 cents to $74.25
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 20 cents to $94.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.16 at $90.89/cwt.
For two straight sessions, the market has traded above the 50% retracement of the December-May selloff, but it has failed to hold above those levels, and this failure for a second straight day could spark some selling ahead of the long weekend,” The Hightower Report said today.
Hog slaughter this week meets expectations. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.853 million head. That compares to 1.857m last week and 1.868 million during the same week last year, The Hightower Report said today,