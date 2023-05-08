In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.91 to $72.80/cwt.
- National live was 64 cents higher to $55.34
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 54 cents to $74.92
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 7 cents to $81.94/cwt.
Analysts continue to watch selling trends for producers’ breeding stock, and what it could mean for the supply and markets. “Fears that producers are seeing some liquidation of breeding stock helped to spark more selling,” the Hightower Report said.
“USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was $83.57, up by $1.70,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 2.447 mln head for the week through Saturday. That is up 60,000 head for the week on a large Saturday kill.”