In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.13 to $101.87/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.30 lower to $102.96
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.63 to $111.63/cwt.
“The market has been benefitting from a general uptrend in pork prices and seasonally lower hog weights," the Hightower Report said. “It may be feeling some mild pressure today from the stronger dollar.”
“USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 476,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That put the week’s total at 952k head, or 29k more than last week and 68k more than the same week last year.”