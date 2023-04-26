People are also reading…
“There is a seasonal tendency for pork prices to increase during the spring, but so far this year, values have only stabilized, which could mean that there is plenty of upside potential ahead,” The Hightower Report said today.
After pushing lower through most of the Tuesday session, lean hog futures firmed for the close, as hogs received new supply data, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. NASS Cold Storage data showed 533.916 mln lbs. of pork stocks on March 31. That was a 12.7 mln lb. build from February and 9.9% larger than last year. For bellies specifically, NASS reported 76.979 mln lbs. in cold storage. That was a 9% increase from last month and was up from 56.8 mln lbs. last year, Brugler said.