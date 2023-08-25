People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures closed up by $0.50 to $1.35, also led by the October contract. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $4.13 on Thursday afternoon to $104.92. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.882m head, compared to 1.884m last week and 1.926m head during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October hogs are in a choppy to lower pattern, pressured by seasonal weakness and increasing weights, but supported by an improvement in weekly export sales, according to the Hightower Report.