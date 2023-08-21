People are also reading…
Hog futures put up some triple digit gains on Friday, settling $1.15 to $2.97 per cwt higher. Front month October posted the largest advance. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price is $93.52, up $.51 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 16 was down another 71 cents to $100.32, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October hogs saw a sharp two-day rally last week that took them back inside the relatively narrow July 5- Aug. 10 trading range and helped alleviate a short-term oversold condition, according to the Hightower Report.