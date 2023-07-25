In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 91 cents to $105.73/cwt.
- National live up 62 cents to $74.79/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 44 cents to $106.03/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 4.15 to 113.06/cwt.
The turnaround Tuesday trading has hog futures working back in the black with triple digit gains across the front months. August is back up by $1.12 while the October contract is trading $1.50 higher - erasing Monday’s red start for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork prices started out Monday morning higher with the day carcass price gaining 3.31 and the 5 day average carcass prices up $1.17 from Friday. Prices moving up do appear better but the carcass is moving up mostly because of bellies. Bellies are about 16.5% of the carcass yield compared to loins at 25.25% and hams at 24.5%, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.