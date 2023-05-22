In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $3.91 to $76.52/cwt.
- National live was $60.36, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 39 cents to $84.77/cwt.
The technical picture remains negative for hogs, but the door is open for a reversal soon. “Momentum studies are still bearish but are now at oversold levels and will tend to support reversal action if it occurs,” the Hightower Report said. “The market’s close below the 9-day moving average is an indication the short-term trend remains negative.”
Hog slaughter is running ahead of last year’s pace. “USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.408 mln head through Saturday, for a year-to-date total of 49.376 mln,” Brugler Marketing said. “Last year’s pace was 48.664m head at the same point.”