In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down cents to $80.06/cwt. National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota was not reported today.
- USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.48 to $93.70 cwt.
October hogs traded in a relatively narrow inside-day range as they rebounded from early pressure to finish Friday's session with a moderate gain, The Hightower Report said today.
This week and next week will be short slaughter weeks. Packers continue to lose margins. The CME Pork Index and the CME Lean Hog Index continues to narrow again and the difference has the Index at $4.64 over the CME Lean Hog Index, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.