The May hog contract expired at $76.62, and a $7.47 discount to the June. That is not uncommon for the hog market, though last year’s May rolled off at just a 75 cent discount. The CME Lean Hog Index was $75.40 on 5/10, up by 33 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing.
June hogs closed slightly higher on the session Friday after choppy and two-sided trade. Continjued concerns that there are some producers liquidating breeding stock has helped to pressure, according to the Hightower Report.