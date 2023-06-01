People are also reading…
“There seems to be enthusiasm returning to the hog complex after a disappointing ruling from the Supreme Court on the Proposition 12 lawsuit and an erratic cash market,” Walsh Trading said. “Traders look like they are betting on a positive change in consumer demand for pork in the U.S. as the grilling season is here and optimism that the seasonal surge in price and decline in slaughter has finally begun.”
A potentially “sharp drop” in hog weights last week, well below the five-year average weight, “suggests that the cash market may work higher over the near term, The Hightower Report said.