In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $1.15 to $67.08/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.53 to $68.97/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 27 cents to $78.41/cwt.
Summer contracts were “under the most pressure” during trade today, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 469k head. That is 7k more from last week and is up 9k from the same Monday last year.”
“There is a seasonal tendency for pork prices to increase during the spring, but so far this year values have only stabilized which could mean that there is plenty of upside potential ahead,” The Hightower Report said.