With the May contract out of the way, lean hog futures rallied 1.9% to 2.5% on Monday making no effort to fill the expiration gap. The CME Lean Hog Index was $75.91, up 51 cents on May 11, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork cutout futures ended yesterday’s session up by $1.15 to $2.62 and USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $84.38 on Monday afternoon, up by 97 cents. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 469k head, up 1,000 from last week and 2,000 from the same week last year, according to Barchart.