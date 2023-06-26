Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures ended with gains of $1.32 to $3.25 to start the week. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was reported at $94.62 aft…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;