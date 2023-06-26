People are also reading…
The Friday closes reflected the week’s net move, as June and August went into the weekend with 57 and 30 cent losses respectively to the deferred contracts’ 12 to 50 cent gains. July hogs were down $1.57 from Friday to Friday, where Dec contracts closed a net 72 cents higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon was $93.04 after a $1.75 drop. The 6/21 CME Lean Hog Index was another 85 cents stronger to $90.47, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Estimated pork production last week was 505.7 million pounds, up from 498.2 million the previous week and 492.5 million a year ago. The fact that production stayed strong during a holiday week suggests ample supply but also that processors expect strong demand, according to the Hightower Report.