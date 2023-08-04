In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 88 cents to $99.67/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota was unchanged.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.94 to $113.69/cwt.
August lean hogs are higher today, following yesterday's steep selloff. Yesterday the market fell to its lowest level since July 19, and today some covering seems to have set in ahead of the weekend, The Hightower Report said today.
By midday lean hog futures are were trading higher in active contracts, Barchart said. As well USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.890 million head through Thursday, which is slightly above last week and also above the same week last year.