In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $1.10 to $70.89/cwt.
- National live at $54.70/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.75 to $81.87/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $1.61 to $82.08/cwt.
The monthly Census data showed 608.1 mln lbs. of pork was exported during March. That was 20.6% above February and was up 11.8% from March ’22. The season’s 1.668 bln lb. total is 8.3% above last year’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The peso is strong especially compared to the U.S. dollar. Mexico is and has been the best buyer of U.S. pork, and in 2023 Mexican buyers are buying more pork to fight inflation. So far, it has not hurt that they are also buying more pork in 2023 from Brazil. Mexico has purchasing power, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.