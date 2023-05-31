In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base rose $11.47 to $86.62/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $62.73.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass unchanged at $88.79
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon $1.59 at $87.27/cwt.
As a repeat of yesterday, the market saw a triple-digit gain for hogs. Lean hog futures are up again following the limit rally yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Packers have losses right now, according to Chris Lehner, senior livestock analyst with ADM Investor Services. The CME Lean Hog Index to the CME Pork Index is $2.04 with hogs under the price of pork. “When you add the costs of running a plant and processing company, the packer has negative profit margins,” he said today.
Lean hog prices have been choppy but remain significantly above the 2020 low, Andrew Hecht of Barchart said today.