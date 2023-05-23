In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $3.91 to $76.52/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was not reported.
National carcass cutout up 39 cents to $84.77/cwt.
Hog markets are dealing with “too much supply, lackluster demand and an inordinately hig premium to cash,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
“A sluggish tone for pork movement domestically, and on the export market, has traders fearful of continued weak demand,” The Hightower Report said. “The supply flow remains normal.”