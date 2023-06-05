People are also reading…
USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped $4.82 on Friday afternoon to $81.76. The 5/31 CME Lean Hog Index was $79.63 after a 10c boost. USDA reported the weekly negotiated cash average price for feeder pigs was $10.03 for the early weaned pigs and $41.20 for the 40#s, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The USDA pork cutout, released after the close Friday, came in at $83.80, down 20 cents from Thursday but up from $79.67 the previous week. It was the first time in six sessions that the market closed lower, and it could put some pressure on the market this morning according to the Hightower Report.